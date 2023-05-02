News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2023: BP, CRC, LNG, XLE, USO, UNG

May 02, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $74.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.9% to $78.61 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was shedding over 6% in value after posting a Q1 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.66 per American depositary share, down from $1.92 a year earlier. Sales and other operating revenue for the quarter were $56.18 billion, while three of five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $58.42 billion.

California Resources (CRC) was climbing past 1% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $1.13 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.96.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $22.10 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $3.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $5.65.

