Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2022: WTI,MUR,EPD,ARLP

Energy stocks were broadly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling less than 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 0.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.48 higher at $105.17 per barrel, rebounding from a more 4% decliner earlier Monday while Brent Sea Brent crude was adding $0.42 to $107.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.23 at $7.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, W&T Offshore (WTI) declined 3% after Monday announcing a memorandum of understanding with Korea National Oil Corp to pursue upstream oil and gas opportunities in North America. The deal also includes potential acquisitions and other new business opportunities, the company said.

Murphy Oil (MUR) slid 2% on Monday. The oil and natural gas company said it will redeem $200 million of its 6.875% senior notes due 2024 at nearly 102% of their face value on June 2.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was falling 1.5% after the coal miner reported a Q1 profit of $0.28 per limited partner unit, up from $0.19 per unit during the year-ago quarter, but still trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for $0.60 per unit. Separately, Alliance Monday announced an unspecified equity investment in Francis Energy, which is developing a network of fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) declined 1% after the natural gas gathering and transportation company reported Q1 net income of $0.59 per unit, down from $0.61 per unit during the same quarter in 2021 but beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per unit. Revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $13.0 billion, also exceeding the $10.47 billion analysts mean.

