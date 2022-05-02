Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2022: MUR,EPD,ARLP

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.64%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.15 to $104.48 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was dropping $0.22 to $106.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $7.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) slid 3.3% on Monday. The oil and natural gas company said it will redeem $200 million of its 6.875% senior notes due 2024 at nearly 102% of their face value on June 2.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) declined 2.6% after the natural gas gathering and transportation company reported Q1 net income of $0.59 per unit, down from $0.61 per unit during the same quarter in 2021 but beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per unit. Revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $13.0 billion, also exceeding the $10.47 billion analysts mean.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was falling 4.9% after the coal miner reported a Q1 profit of $0.28 per limited partner unit, up from $0.19 per unit during the year-ago quarter, but still trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for $0.60 per unit. Separately, Alliance Monday announced an unspecified equity investment in Francis Energy, which is developing a network of fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

