Energy Sector Update for 05/02/2022: ARLP, HAL, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $365 at $101.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $3.33 to $103.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $7.33 per 1 million BTU.

Halliburton (HAL) said Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler will become senior vice president of its Middle East North Africa region. Halliburton shares were recently down more than 1%.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) reported Q1 earnings of $0.28 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.19 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners shares were 0.56% higher recently.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was marginally lower after posting Q1 earnings of $0.59 per unit, down from $0.61 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.52 per unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.