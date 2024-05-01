News & Insights

Energy
ENLC

Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2024: ENLC, CVE, XLE, USO, UNG

May 01, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.6% at $80.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 1.5% to $85.06 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were down 1.3% at $1.97 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) fell more than 3% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was up nearly 1% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

