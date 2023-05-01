Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2023: PBR, FCEL, ENB, BP, SHEL

Energy stocks were falling late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $75.82 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1.1% to $79.45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4% lower at $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras' (PBR) request to drill a well in the mouth of the Amazon River Basin is facing resistance from the Brazilian environmental agency, Reuters reported. The Brazilian energy giant's shares were shedding 0.7%.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) shares rose 8.5%. The company got an order from ExxonMobil (XOM) for long-lead fuel cell stack module equipment and the engineering backing needed to implement a demonstration of its point source carbon capture technology at an ExxonMobil plant.

Enbridge (ENB) said it has agreed to acquire FortisBC Holdings's stake in FortisBC Midstream for $400 million. Enbridge was down 0.4%.

BP (BP) has agreed to buy Shell's (SHEL) 27% stake in the Browse gas project in Australia, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. BP shares were down 0.8% while Shell dropped 1.2%.

