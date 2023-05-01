Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2023: FCEL, XOM, BP, SHEL, ENB

Energy stocks were weaker Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting about a 1% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.6% to $74.80 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 2.4% to $78.39 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.7% lower at $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) shares were up past 11% after saying it has received an order from ExxonMobil (XOM) for long-lead fuel cell stack module equipment and the engineering backing needed to implement a demonstration of its point source carbon capture technology at an ExxonMobil plant.

Enbridge (ENB) said it has agreed to acquire FortisBC Holdings's stake in FortisBC Midstream for $400 million. Enbridge was down 0.4%.

BP (BP) has agreed to buy Shell's (SHEL) 27% stake in the Browse gas project in Australia, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday, citing the companies. BP shares were down 0.7% while Shell was down 1.1%.

