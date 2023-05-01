Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2023: E, ENB, WEC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $75.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.7% to $78.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.388 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) was declining 0.2% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net profit of 0.86 euros ($0.95) per diluted share, down from 0.91 euros a year earlier.

Enbridge (ENB) said it has agreed to acquire FortisBC Holdings's stake in FortisBC Midstream for $400 million. Enbridge was 0.03% lower in recent premarket activity.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) was 0.2% lower after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.61 per diluted share, down from $1.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.58.

