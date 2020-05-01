Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2020: TPL,MMP,IMO,IMO.TO

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 50 cents to $19.34 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 38 cents to $26.10 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was off 2.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an 5.3% decrease.

In company news, Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) dropped almost 11% on Friday after the oil and natural gas royalties company reported steep declines in its Q1 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels. Net income fell to $7.40 per share during the first three months of 2020 from $18.04 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue was nearly halved, sliding to $96.6 million from $191.3 million last year.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has turned about 2% lower, giving back its morning advance that followed the pipeline company reporting Q1 net income exceeding year-ago comparisons and matching analyst estimates. Excluding one-items, it earned $1.28 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $1.06 per share adjusted during the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil (IMO) fell 3.4% after the Canadian petroleum company Friday reported a Q1 net loss of CAD0.25 ($0.18) per share, reversing a CAD0.38 per share profit during the year-ago period while revenue declined to CAD6.69 billion from CAD7.98 during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a CAD0.01 per share net loss on CAD7.84 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

