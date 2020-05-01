Energy
PSX

Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2020: PSX, XOM, CVX, USO, UNG, XLE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy firms were trading lower, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining more than 2%, in Friday's pre-bell trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up marginally while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was about 1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.13 at $19.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.46 to $26.94 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.92 per 1 million BTU.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was more than 1% lower as it reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 for Q1, compared with $0.40 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down more than 1% as it posted adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share for Q1, down from $0.55 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.07 from the energy major.

Chevron (CVX) was declining by almost 1% after it reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.93, compared with $1.39 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.67.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX XOM CVX USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular