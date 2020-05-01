Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2020: PSX, XOM, CVX, USO, UNG, XLE

Energy firms were trading lower, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining more than 2%, in Friday's pre-bell trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up marginally while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was about 1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.13 at $19.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.46 to $26.94 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.92 per 1 million BTU.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was more than 1% lower as it reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 for Q1, compared with $0.40 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down more than 1% as it posted adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share for Q1, down from $0.55 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.07 from the energy major.

Chevron (CVX) was declining by almost 1% after it reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.93, compared with $1.39 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.67.

