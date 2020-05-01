Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank/IG Index reports from the first paragraph.)

Crude headed for its first weekly gain in four as production cuts were set to kick in from May 1 and data revealed the US has more storage left than the market has anticipated. Easing coronavirus-related restrictions also bolstered hopes demand will pick up.

West Texas Intermediate futures for June climbed by 4.7% to $19.72 intraday, after having dropped below $12 earlier in the week when the United States Oil Fund (US)), the world's largest energy fund, decided to reposition by lowering the weight of front-month futures in the portfolio and sprung a surprise by saying the rebalancing would be done in the last three days of April.

Oil has also been firmer this week amid growing talks of easing lockdown restrictions across the world, with certain states in the US starting to reopen businesses gradually, as well as Italy and Spain. The UK also is expected to make an announcement next week about its plan to relax social distancing measures.

On April 12, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, a cartel also known as OPEC-plus, agreed to jointly cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1, taking out about 10% of the global daily supply. Even though the supply cut deal was signed last month, there wasn't any other agreement in play in April to limit supplies at a time storage facilities were getting full.

A meeting of G20 oil ministers, also held last month, assured OPEC-plus the bloc's production would also decline in the coming months in line with market fundamentals.

Citing the US crude oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, IG Index said in a report on Friday storage capacity is getting filled up "less quickly than market participants were expecting."

Fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday the Cushing Oklahoma crude oil hub - the physical delivery point for WTI - saw total stocks increase by 3.6 million barrels during the week ended April 24.

"All up, US crude stocks at Cushing now sit at 63.3 million, implying that the facility's storage utilization is currently at 81%," IG Index said in the report.

For the US as a whole, 61% of the storage capacity has been exhausted, with spare commercial storage capacities currently totaling about 250 million barrels, a report from Commerzbank said on Thursday.

"When Secretary Mnuchin talked about 'several hundred' million barrels of additional storage, however, he was probably referring neither to these nor to the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said. "He presumably meant the US government's plan to buy up oil reserves that are still in the ground from oil producers, that is to say, to pay them not to produce - at least for as long as prices remain low. This could lend support to US oil prices."

Meanwhile, the EIA data from Wednesday also showed US crude stockpiles jumped by nine million barrels last week, lagging the 10.6 million-barrel surge expected in a Reuters' poll of analysts.

This comes as the US oil rig count extended its decline for the seventh straight week. Baker Huges (BKR) said in a report on Friday the oil rig count sank by 53 to 325 over a week to May 1, its lowest level since June 2016.

As of March 13, data show 683 oil rigs were operating in the US, meaning the slump since then has been 358 rigs amid limited storage capacity and the slump in demand. The oil rig count hasn't fallen below 316 since late 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US plummeted by 57 to 408 as gas rigs dropped by four to 81.

In Canada, the oil rig count fell by one to seven, while the gas count rose by two to 20 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 56 to 435, compared with 1,051 a year ago.

While WTI June futures were up on Friday, its international counterpart, Brent futures for July, however, were little changed at around $26.47.

