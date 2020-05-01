Energy Sector Update for 05/01/2020: AMTX,TPL,MMP,IMO,IMO.TO

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 94 cents higher at $19.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 1 cent to $26.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) raced almost 63% higher after it announced a long-term supply agreement with an industrial gas company producing liquid carbon dioxide at a new facility next to Aemetis'ethanol plant near San Jose, Calif. Under terms of the new contract, Aemetis is expecting to provide the Messer Group with around 450 tons of CO2 produced during the ethanol fermentation process.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was fractionally higher this afternoon, bouncing back from earlier declines, after the pipeline company reporting Q1 net income exceeding year-ago comparisons and matching analyst estimates. Excluding one-items, it earned $1.28 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $1.06 per share adjusted during the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil (IMO) fell 5% after the Canadian petroleum company Friday reported a Q1 net loss of CAD0.25 ($0.18) per share, reversing a CAD0.38 per share profit during the year-ago period while revenue declined to CAD6.69 billion from CAD7.98 during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a CAD0.01 per share net loss on CAD7.84 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) dropped 11% after the oil and natural gas royalties company reported steep declines in its Q1 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels. Net income fell to $7.40 per share during the first three months of 2020 from $18.04 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue was nearly halved, sliding to $96.6 million from $191.3 million last year.

