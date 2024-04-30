Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2024: CVI, MPC, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $82.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil fell 0.2% to $87.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 1.0% at $2.051 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

CVR Energy (CVI) was down more than 1% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was down 0.2% after it reported lower Q1 net income and revenue.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was up 0.3% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

