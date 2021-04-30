Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2021: HP,INT,EC

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.52 to $63.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.32 to $67.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 2.0% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was climbing 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 2.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) fell 6.8% after the drill rig company reported a $1.13 per share net loss for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31, improving on a $3.88 per share loss during the same quarter last year but more than the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.63 per share.

World Fuel Services (INT) dropped 6.7% after the aviation, marine and land transportation fuels company reported a decline in adjusted Q1 net income to $0.33 per share from $0.67 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue fell 25.7% year over year to $5.96 billion.

Ecopetrol (EC) dropped 4% after the National Authority on Environmental Licensing in Colombia issued a 1.3 billion peso (about $348,409) fine to the oil and natural gas producer after it carried out construction at Poliducto Andino project not covered by an environmental management plan.

