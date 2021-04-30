Energy
GE

Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2021: GE,BKR,HP,INT,EC

Energy stocks added to their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.3% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.43 lower at $63.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.31 to $67.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.02 to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, General Electric (GE) was fractionally lower after a pair of regulatory filings Friday showed the industrial conglomerate sold nearly 43.7 million Baker Hughes (BKR) shares recently to an unnamed financial institution at an average of $22.23 apiece, reducing its ownership interest in the oil field services company to 25.7%. Baker Hughes shares were 2.1% lower.

Ecopetrol (EC) dropped 5.1% after the National Authority on Environmental Licensing in Colombia issued a 1.3 billion peso (about $348,304) fine to the oil and natural gas producer after it carried out construction at Poliducto Andino project not covered by an environmental management plan.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) fell 8% after the drill rig company reported a $1.13 per share net loss for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31, improving on a $3.88 per share loss during the same quarter last year but more than the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.63 per share.

World Fuel Services (INT) dropped 9.2% after the aviation, marine and land transportation fuels company reported a decline in adjusted Q1 net income to $0.33 per share from $0.67 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue fell 25.7% year over year to $5.96 billion.

