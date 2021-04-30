Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2021: CVX, E, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.43 at $63.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.25 to $67.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) was down more than 2% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, down from $1.31 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.94.

Eni (E) was almost 3% lower even after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.08 euros ($0.10) per share, up from 0.02 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of 0.14 euros.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.60. Exxon Mobil was down 0.8% in recent trading.

