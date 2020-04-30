Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2020: PDS,PD.TO,MTDR,MEOH,MX.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks were falling Thursday, with a more than 11% drop for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) weighing on the sector after the energy major reported a 43% decline in its Q1 profit from year-ago levels and it reduced its quarterly dividend for the first time since 1945.

The NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 4% in recent trading while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.74 to $17.80 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was $2.72 higher at $25.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.90 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 4.3%.

In company news, Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 9.5% after the Canadian oilfield-services company surprised Wall Street by earning CAD0.02 per share, excluding one-time items, on $380 million in revenue during its Q1 ended March 31. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP net loss of CAD0.03 per share on CAD376 million in revenue.

Matador Resources (MTDR) soared more than 19% after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q1 financial results exceeding analyst estimates by wide margins. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.20 per share, up $0.01 per share from the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue increased to $371.6 million, up from $173.9 million, also topping the Street view expecting $223.3 million in revenue for the January-to-March fiscal period.

Methanex (MEOH) fell 5.3% after the methanol producer late Wednesday lowered its dividend by 90% to $0.0375 per share compared with its $0.36 per share distribution during the previous quarter. The company also said it was working with its bank lenders to relax some of the financial covenants for its $300 million revolving credit facility and its $800 million construction facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.