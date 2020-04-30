Energy
ERA

Energy Sector Update for 04/30/2020: ERA,PDS,PD.TO,MTDR,MEOH,MX.TO,RDS.A,RDS.B

Energy stocks continued to fall Thursday, with a more than 13% drop for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) weighing on the sector after the energy major reported a 43% decline in its Q1 profit from year-ago levels and it reduced its quarterly dividend for the first time since 1945.

The NYSE Energy Sector Index was declining 4.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.78 higher at $18.84 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose $2.73 to $25.27 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Era Group (ERA) dropped 3% on Thursday. The drill-rig transportation company said it repurchased a combined 106,727 of its common shares between April 24 to 28. Since authorizing the $10 million special stock buyback program, the company has now spent about $1 million to reacquire nearly 230,900 shares, it said.

Precision Drilling (PDS) climbed more than 11% after the Canadian oilfield-services company surprised Wall Street by earning CAD0.02 per share, excluding one-time items, on $380 million in revenue during its Q1 ended March 31. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP net loss of CAD0.03 per share on CAD376 million in revenue.

Matador Resources (MTDR) rose 3.5% after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q1 financial results exceeding analyst estimates by wide margins. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.20 per share, up $0.01 per share from the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue increased to $371.6 million, up from $173.9 million, also topping the Street view expecting $223.3 million in revenue for the January-to-March fiscal period.

Methanex (MEOH) fell 2.8% after the methanol producer late Wednesday lowered its dividend by 90% to $0.0375 per share compared with its $0.36 per share distribution during the previous quarter. The company also said it was working with its bank lenders to relax some of the financial covenants for its $300 million revolving credit facility and its $800 million construction facility.

