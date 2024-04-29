News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2024: PBR, TTE, AES, AMPS, ARLP

April 29, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index shed 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.4% to $82.68 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 1.2% to $88.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 5.7% to $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) said Monday it will work with a Brazilian trade group to identify new business opportunities in the energy sector. Its shares spiked 2%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is looking to join the bidders for the assets of AES (AES) in Brazil, Bloomberg reported Monday. TotalEnergies shares were down 0.3% and AES was gaining 2.8%.

Altus Power (AMPS) Co-Chief Executive Officer Lars Norell stepped down Friday with Gregg Felton continuing as sole CEO, the company said Monday. Altus shares rose 1.9%.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) shares jumped 5.4% after the company reported Q1 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

