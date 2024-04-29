News & Insights

Energy
AMPS

Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2024: AMPS, ARLP, WEC

April 29, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index added 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.2% to $82.88 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 2% to $88.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.2% to $2.022 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Altus Power (AMPS) Co-Chief Executive Officer Lars Norell stepped down Friday with co-founder Gregg Felton continuing as sole CEO, the company said Monday. The shares rose 1.8%.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported Q1 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

WEC Energy (WEC) agreed to buy a 90% stake in the Texas-based Delilah I Solar Energy Center for $459 million. WEC Energy shares rose 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMPS
ARLP
WEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.