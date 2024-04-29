Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2024: AMPS, ARLP, WEC

Energy stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index added 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.2% to $82.88 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 2% to $88.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.2% to $2.022 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Altus Power (AMPS) Co-Chief Executive Officer Lars Norell stepped down Friday with co-founder Gregg Felton continuing as sole CEO, the company said Monday. The shares rose 1.8%.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported Q1 earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

WEC Energy (WEC) agreed to buy a 90% stake in the Texas-based Delilah I Solar Energy Center for $459 million. WEC Energy shares rose 1.3%.

