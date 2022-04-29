Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2022: XOM, CVX, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.4% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 1.0% higher, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2.0% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.65 at $106.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained $1.41 to $108.83 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.085 higher at $6.973 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, up from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.23. Exxon Mobil shares were up 0.2% recently.

Chevron (CVX) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.36 per share, compared with $0.90 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.44. Chevron was nearly 0.5% lower recently.

ENI (E) shares were up 0.4% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 1.0 euros ($1.06) per share, up from 0.24 euros a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.