Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2021: SPI,GPRE,OVV,TOT

Energy stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was rising 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.9% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.15 higher at $65.01 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.38 to $68.65 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.05 to $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SPI Energy (SPI) rose 3.8% after the renewable energy utility reported an FY20 net loss of $0.4 per share, improving on its $1.20 per share loss during the prior year, while revenue increased 42% year-over-year to a best-ever $138.6 million.

Ovintiv (OVV) rose 2.2% after a CRFA upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to strong buy from buy.

Green Plains (GPRE) climbed 6.8% after saying all five of its ethanol biorefineries in Nebraska and Iowa have signed long-term carbon capture and sequestration agreements with privately held Summit Agricultural Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Total (TOT) slid 1.8% after reporting a 0.3% decline in Q1 sales compared with year-ago levels, falling to $43.74 billion but still topping the $39.99 billion Street view. The French energy major Thursday also said it was acquiring a 23% stake in the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.