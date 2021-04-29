Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2021: GPRE,OVV,TOT

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.85 to $64.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.98 to $68.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $2.89 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Green Plains (GPRE) climbed 8.6% after saying all five of its ethanol biorefineries in Nebraska and Iowa, have signed long-term carbon capture and sequestration agreements with privately held Summit Agricultural Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ovintiv (OVV) rose 3.7% after a CRFA upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to strong buy from buy.

Total (TOT) slid 1.8% after reporting a 0.3% decline in Q1 sales compared with year-ago levels, falling to $43.74 billion but still topping the $39.99 billion Street view. The French energy major also said Thursday it was acquiring a 23% stake in the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan.

