Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2020: VLO,GASS,SNP

Energy stocks were posting big gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 4.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 5.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.58 to $15.92 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.29 to $22.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $1.87 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 5.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 3.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.5% gain.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) climbed 12% after the refiner reported a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.34 per share, excluding one-time items on $22.1 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $20.2 million in revenue.

StealthGas (GASS) rose 9% after the liquefied petroleum gas tanker company said it will repurchase nearly 1.37 million of its common shares at $2.10 apiece after its self-tender offer expired on Tuesday. The company will spend a total of $2.87 million to buy back the tendered shares, representing about 3.5% of its outstanding stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was ahead 3% in Wednesday trading. The company earlier reported a Q1 net loss of RMB0.16 per share, reversing a RMB0.12 per-share profit during the same quarter last year.

