Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2020: OAS, LBRT, VLO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing more than 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was declining by more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $3.29 at $15.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.36 to $22.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were two cents lower at $1.92 per 1 million BTU.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was up more than 13% as Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that the company has reduced its drilling activities in the Bakken shale formation with plans to completely suspend operations in the region within weeks.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) was gaining more than 1% as it booked a Q1 net income of $0.02 per share compared with $0.26 per share in the 2019 quarter. Wall Street was expecting a loss of $0.06 per share for the March quarter.

Valero Energy (VLO) was advancing more than 5% as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.34, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share at the oil refiner.

