Energy Sector Update for 04/29/2020: MPC,VLO,GASS,SNP

Energy stocks extended their gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 6.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 6.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.72 higher at $15.06 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased $2.04 to $22.50 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was more than 16% higher in late trade and the refinery company Wednesday keeping its quarterly dividend steady at $0.58 per share, payable June 10 to investors of record on May 20.

Valero Energy (VLO) climbed over 14% after the refiner reported a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.34 per share, excluding one-time items on $22.1 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $20.2 million in revenue.

StealthGas (GASS) rose 8.8% after the liquefied petroleum gas tanker company said it will repurchase nearly 1.37 million of its common shares at $2.10 apiece after its self-tender offer expired on Tuesday. The company will spend a total of $2.87 million to buy back the tendered shares, representing about 3.5% of its outstanding stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was ahead 3.3% in late Wednesday trading. The company earlier reported a Q1 net loss of RMB0.16 per share, reversing a RMB0.12 per-share profit during the same quarter last year.

