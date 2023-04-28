Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2023: STLA, FSLR, AROC, XOM

Energy stocks were rising in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.6% to $76.69 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $79.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Stellantis (STLA) and Alliance Nickel said they have entered into an offtake deal for the supply of 170,000 tons of nickel sulfate and 12,000 tons of cobalt sulfate over an initial five-year period. Stellantis shares were up 1%.

First Solar (FSLR) slumped 9.1% after Q1 net income and revenue trailed estimates by analysts.

Archrock (AROC) rose 4.4% after the company's board approved a new $50 million share buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up 1.7%. The company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

