Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2023: INT, XOM, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.05% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 0.9% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $75.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.5% to $78.61 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.371 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

World Fuel Services (INT) was shedding over 12% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was advancing 0.9% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.83 per diluted share, up from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.60.

Chevron (CVX) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.55 per share, up from $3.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.41 per share. Chevron was down 1.2% in recent premarket activity.

