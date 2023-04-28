Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2023: FSLR, AROC, XOM

Energy stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising almost 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $76.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.4% to $79.47 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, First Solar (FSLR) was down over 11% after it reported Q1 net income of $0.40 per share, reversing the loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier but still missing the $1.02 EPS estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Archrock (AROC) was rising 4.5% after its board has approved a new $50 million share buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up 1.7% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.83 per diluted share, up from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.60.

