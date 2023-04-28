News & Insights

Energy
FSLR

Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2023: FSLR, AROC, XOM

April 28, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising almost 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $76.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.4% to $79.47 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, First Solar (FSLR) was down over 11% after it reported Q1 net income of $0.40 per share, reversing the loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier but still missing the $1.02 EPS estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Archrock (AROC) was rising 4.5% after its board has approved a new $50 million share buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up 1.7% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.83 per diluted share, up from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
AROC
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.