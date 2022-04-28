Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2022: SU,SU.TO,RNW,BTU

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $2.90 to $104.92 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.14 to $107.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were falling $0.19 to $7.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Suncor Energy (SU) has jumped out to a 9.3% gain after activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management called on the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to add five new independent directors and begin a strategic review of its operations and executive leadership.

ReNew Power (RNW) climbed 7.2% after Thursday saying the Solar Energy Corp of India and Punjab State Power have signed new power purchase agreements since March for 1.5 gigawatts of solar power, while corporate buyers have contracted for an additional 500 megawatts.

Peabody Energy (BTU) slid 7.4% after the thermal coal miner reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.87 per share, expanding on its $0.79 per share loss during the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $691.4 million, also trailing the $1.11 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.