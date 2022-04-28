Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2022: PBF, STNG, BTU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.69%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.08%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.05 at $101.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.36 to $104.96 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.16 lower at $7.18 per 1 million BTU.

PBF Energy (PBF) reported Q1 diluted earnings of $0.35 per share, compared with a per-share loss of $2.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. PBF Energy was recently inactive.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.27 per diluted share, narrowing from a $1.05 loss lear year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.58 per share.

Peabody Energy (BTU) was shedding more than 14% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.87 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $2.20.

