Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2022: HP,SU,SU.TO,RNW,BTU

Energy stocks were finishing near their intraday highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.34 higher at $105.36 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.32 to $107.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.45 to $6.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) was 11% higher late in Thursday trading after the oilfield-services company reported a GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31, compared with a $1.13 loss during the same quarter in 2021 and the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.31 loss. Revenue rose nearly 58% to $467.6 million, beating the $449.6 million Street view.

Suncor Energy (SU) jumped out to a nearly 12% gain after activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management called on the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to add five new independent directors and begin a strategic review of its operations and executive leadership.

ReNew Power (RNW) climbed 8.4% after Thursday saying the Solar Energy Corp of India and Punjab State Power have signed new power purchase agreements since March for 1.5 gigawatts of solar power, while corporate buyers have contracted for an additional 500 megawatts.

To the downside, Peabody Energy (BTU) slid 5.9% after the thermal coal miner reported a surprise Q1 net loss of $0.87 per share, expanding on its $0.79 per share loss during the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $691.4 million, also trailing the $1.11 billion Street view.

