Energy
VIST

Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2021: VIST,UTL,SXC,SNP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks added to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.8% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.92 higher at $63.86 per barrel despite the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a surprise increase in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.93 to $66.79 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) gained 2.6% after the Mexican energy company reported a 29% increase in Q1 production over year-ago levels, while revenue grew 58% to $115.9 million.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) climbed almost 1% after reporting Q1 net income of 0.153 renminbi ($0.02) per share, reversing a 0.158 renminbi per share loss during the first three months of 2020, while operating revenue increased 4.1% year over year to 576.98 billion renminbi.

SunCoke Energy (SXC) rose 6.5% after reporting an improved Q1 profit, earning $0.20 per share compared with net income of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year.

Unitil (UTL) was nearly 15% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the natural gas and electricity utility to replace Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIST UTL SXC SNP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular