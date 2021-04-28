Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2021: VIST,UTL,SXC,SNP

Energy stocks added to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.8% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.92 higher at $63.86 per barrel despite the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a surprise increase in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.93 to $66.79 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) gained 2.6% after the Mexican energy company reported a 29% increase in Q1 production over year-ago levels, while revenue grew 58% to $115.9 million.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) climbed almost 1% after reporting Q1 net income of 0.153 renminbi ($0.02) per share, reversing a 0.158 renminbi per share loss during the first three months of 2020, while operating revenue increased 4.1% year over year to 576.98 billion renminbi.

SunCoke Energy (SXC) rose 6.5% after reporting an improved Q1 profit, earning $0.20 per share compared with net income of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year.

Unitil (UTL) was nearly 15% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the natural gas and electricity utility to replace Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

