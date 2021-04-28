Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2021: UTL,SXC,SNP

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.17 to $64.11 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected decline in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $1.12 to $67.54 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Unitil (UTL) was 15.5% higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the natural gas and electricity utility to replace Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

SunCoke Energy (SXC) rose 5.4% after reporting an improved Q1 profit, earning $0.20 per share compared with net income of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) climbed 1% after reporting Q1 net income of 0.153 renminbi ($0.02) per share, reversing a 0.158 renminbi per share loss during the first three months of 2020, while operating revenue increased 4.1% year over year to 576.98 billion renminbi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.