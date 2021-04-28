Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2021: HES, OII, NOV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.76%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.67% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining more than 1% in value. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.56 at $63.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.46 to $66.88 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

Hess (HES) was up marginally after saying it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share from a loss of $0.60 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.36.

Oceaneering (OII) was climbing past 2% after saying its manufactured products segment has received multiple contracts during the first four months of the year that are expected to generate more than $135 million in revenue.

NOV (NOV) was down 0.6% as it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.30 per share, compared with a loss of $5.34 per share in the prior-year period. The Street estimate was for a narrower loss of $0.24 per share.

