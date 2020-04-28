Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2020: MPC, BP, EQM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.46% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining nearly 4% in value. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.61 at $12.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.82 to $20.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was rallying past 3% after saying it has secured a $1 billion, 364-day revolving credit facility.

BP (BP) was down more than 1% after it posted a sharp decline in Q1 net earnings due mainly to market volatility caused by the Saudi-Russia oil price war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The British energy producer reported Q1 underlying replacement cost profit of $0.24 per ADS, plunging by two-thirds from $0.70 per ADS in the prior-year period. The Capital IQ consensus estimate was $0.24 per ADS.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was unchanged after it announced a Q1 dividend of $0.3875 per common unit, down by nearly 67% from the previous payout of $1.16.

