Energy Sector Update for 04/28/2020: BROG,CNX,MUR,EQM

Energy stocks extended their mid-day advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 44 cents lower at $12.34 per barrel, giving back earlier gains that followed reports nine US producers were expecting to lease storage space from the federal government at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 48 cents to $20.47 per barrel while natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Brooge Energy (BROG) slipped almost 1% after the UAE-based oil storage company late Monday said Syed Masood Ali has been named chief financial officer, succeeding Saleh Yammout, who will remain a director on the company's board. Ali previously worked for several banks in the Middle East, including a stint as executive director of family offices at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

CNX Resources (CNX) tumbled over 17% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday disclosed plans for $300 million offering of convertible senior notes maturing in 2026. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and covering the cost of hedging through capped call deals.

Murphy Oil (MUR) rose 1.4%, bouncing back from an earlier slide that followed BMO Capital Tuesday lowering its stock rating for for explorations and production company to market perform from outperform previously while maintaining a $9 price target for the stock.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was 1.5% higher, recovering in late trade after the pipeline and infrastructure company late Monday declared a Q1 distribution of $0.3875 per unit, down almost 67% from its most recent quarterly dividend. The company also will pay a $1.0365 per unit distribution for its Series A preferred stock, unchanged from the prior quarter.

