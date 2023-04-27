News & Insights

Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2023: XOM, KEX, ARCH, TECK

April 27, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rising late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.4% higher.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was climbing 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was increasing 0.7% to $74.79 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.9% to $78.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were gaining 2.4% to $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 21, faster than the 75 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 75 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in talks with Colombia's government as the company seeks to recover its investment in the Platero pilot project for fracking amid a proposed bill that would ban non-conventional energy projects, including fracking, in the country, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the discussions. Exxon shares were up 1.2%.

Kirby (KEX) was rising 6.2% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Arch Resources (ARCH) reported Q1 revenue that topped estimates by analysts. The shares were up 2.1%.

Glencore reiterated its offer to buy Teck Resources (TECK) and said it's still willing to bid more, pressing its advantage after the Canadian miner's shareholders rejected a plan to split the business, Bloomberg reported. Teck was up 1.6%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
KEX
ARCH
TECK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.