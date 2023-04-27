Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2023: XOM, KEX, ARCH, TECK

Energy stocks were rising late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.4% higher.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was climbing 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was increasing 0.7% to $74.79 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.9% to $78.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were gaining 2.4% to $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 21, faster than the 75 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 75 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in talks with Colombia's government as the company seeks to recover its investment in the Platero pilot project for fracking amid a proposed bill that would ban non-conventional energy projects, including fracking, in the country, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the discussions. Exxon shares were up 1.2%.

Kirby (KEX) was rising 6.2% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Arch Resources (ARCH) reported Q1 revenue that topped estimates by analysts. The shares were up 2.1%.

Glencore reiterated its offer to buy Teck Resources (TECK) and said it's still willing to bid more, pressing its advantage after the Canadian miner's shareholders rejected a plan to split the business, Bloomberg reported. Teck was up 1.6%

