Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2023: VLO, AM, CNP, XLE, USO, UNG

April 27, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down less than 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was inactive and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $74.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.1% to $77.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1% higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

Valero Energy (VLO) was falling slightly after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $8.27 per diluted share, compared with $2.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $7.21. Revenue for the quarter was $36.44 billion. Analysts expected $37.88 billion.

Antero Midstream (AM) was climbing past 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.21 per share, up 11% from a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

