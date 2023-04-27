Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2023: KEX, ARCH, TECK

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.2% softer.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $74.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.9% to $78.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were gaining 2.5% to $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 21, faster than the 75 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 75 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Kirby (KEX) was rising 3.7% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Arch Resources (ARCH) reported Q1 revenue that topped estimates by analysts. The shares were up 3.3%.

Glencore reiterated its offer to buy Teck Resources (TECK) and said it's still willing to bid more, pressing its advantage after the Canadian miner's shareholders rejected a plan to split the business, Bloomberg reported. Teck was up 1.2%.

