Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLE, ARLP, HES, RES

Energy stocks were higher late in Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was inching $0.02 higher to $101.72 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories increased by 700,000 barrels during the seven days ended April 22. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.32 higher at $7.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) added 11% after the coal and petroleum producer on Tuesday increased its quarterly dividend by 40% to $0.35 per unit.

Hess (HES) rose 2.1% after it reported non-GAAP net income of $1.30 per share on $2.37 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ-compiled consensus expecting $1.13 per share and $2.05 billion, respectively. The company also announced three discoveries on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana expected to increase its recoverable resource estimate by about 10% to around 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

RPC (RES) was sinking 3.9%, paring a 13% decline earlier Wednesday, after the energy services firm swung to a Q1 profit of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share year-earlier loss and matching analyst estimates for the quarter.

