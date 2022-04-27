Energy
SNP

Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2022: SNP, HES, RES, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.30%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.61 at $100.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.37 to $103.24 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $7.16 per 1 million BTU.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), known as Sinopec, was marginally higher after it reported IFRS Q1 earnings of 0.193 renminbi ($0.029) per diluted share, up from 0.153 renminbi a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was up more than 3% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.13.

RPC (RES) reported Q1 earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.07. RPC was recently down more than 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNP HES RES XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular