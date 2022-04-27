Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2022: SNP, HES, RES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.30%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.61 at $100.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.37 to $103.24 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $7.16 per 1 million BTU.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), known as Sinopec, was marginally higher after it reported IFRS Q1 earnings of 0.193 renminbi ($0.029) per diluted share, up from 0.153 renminbi a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was up more than 3% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.13.

RPC (RES) reported Q1 earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.07. RPC was recently down more than 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.