Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2022: ARLP, HES, RES

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising around 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.87 to $100.83 per barrel, after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories increased by 700,000 barrels during the seven days ended April 22 compared with market expectations for little change from last week. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were $0.23 higher at $7.08 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) added 7.5% after the coal and petroleum producer overnight increased its quarterly dividend by 40% to $0.35 per unit.

Hess (HES) rose 1.8% after the oil and natural gas company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.30 per share on $2.37 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.13 per share and $2.05 billion, respectively. Separately, Hess announced three discoveries on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana expected to increase its recoverable resource estimate by about 10% over prior estimates to around 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

RPC (RES) was sinking 2.8%, paring a 13% decline earlier Wednesday, after the energy services firm swung to a Q1 profit of $0.07 per share, reversing $0.05 per share year-ago loss and matching analyst estimates for the March quarter. Revenue increased 56% to $284.6 million but still narrowly lagged the $286.7 million Street view.

