Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2021: MGEE,HES,RRC,KBR

Energy stocks added slightly to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was declining 1.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.03 higher at $62.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.93 to $66.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 higher at $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, MGE Energy (MGEE) was 1.4% lower, reversing a small morning gain that followed Morgan Stanley increasing its price target for the natural gas utility by $4 to $73 a share and reiterating its equal-weight stock rating.

Hess (HES) rose 3.6% after after reporting an additional oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru-2 well on the Stabroek Block and saying it will increase the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block.

Range Resources (RRC) also climbed 3.6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.30 per share, improving on a $0.04 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.23 per share for the March quarter.

KBR (KBR) was fractionally higher after announcing a $49.5 million contract award from the US Defense Logistics Agency to maintain automated hydrant fueling systems at 90 US military facilities worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.