Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2021: HES,RRC,KBR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.49 to $62.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.30 to $65.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Hess (HES) rose 1.6% after reporting an additional oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru-2 well on the Stabroek Block and saying it will increase the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block.

Range Resources (RRC) climbed 0.8% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.30 per share, improving on a $0.04 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.23 per share for the March quarter.

KBR (KBR) was fractionally higher after announcing a $49.5 million contract award from the US Defense Logistics Agency to maintain automated hydrant fueling systems at 90 US military facilities worldwide.

