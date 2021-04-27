Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2021: BP, RRC, EQNR

Energy stocks were rising ahead of the market open on Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was also up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.69 at $62.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.56 to $66.21 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.83 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was 0.9% higher after the British energy producer logged a Q1 underlying replacement cost profit of $0.78 per American depositary share, up from $0.24 per ADS a year ago. It also reported revenue of $36.49 billion, up from $30.86 billion last year.

Range Resources (RRC) was up more than 3%. The company late Monday reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.30 compared with $0.04 a year earlier. It also reported revenue of $626 million, down from $693.9 million a year ago.

Equinor (EQNR) was up 0.4% after it said Tuesday it completed the sale of its operated and non-operated acreage as well as associated midstream assets in the Bakken field to Grayson Mill Energy for $900 million.

