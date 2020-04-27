Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2020: RCON,CNX,GLP

Energy
Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, overcoming a more than 28% decline in the price of domestic crude oil amid more worries over storage issues. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping $4.76 to $12.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.66 to $19.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was slipping 15.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was unchanged. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.7% decline.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) rose more than 15% after the Chinese oilfield-services firm Monday said its Future Gas Station Technology unit earlier this month signed a joint operation agreement with the China Petroleum Planning and Engineering Institute to operate the DT Refuel mobile application for customers in Zhejiang.

CNX Resources (CNX) rose just over 13% after the natural gas producer Monday reported an increase in Q1 revenue to $416.4 million during the three months ended March 31, up from $278.4 million during the same quarter last year and beating the three-analyst consensus call expecting $407.2 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Global Partners (GLP) rose 3.1% after the fuels distribution and transportation company Monday lowered its Q1 distribution by 24.3% compared with its most recent payout, with plans to pay $0.39375 per unit on May 15 to investors of record on May 11. The company cited the "unprecedented period of disruption and uncertainty" during the COVID-19 pandemic for the reduction.

