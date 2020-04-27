Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2020: DO, CNXM, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down by 0.92%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was plunging by more than 10% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $4.24 at $12.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.54 to $19.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was slipping past 61% before being halted early Monday as it started voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings and said it is currently in talks with stakeholders for a "comprehensive restructuring plan."

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) was plunging more than 31% even after saying its Q1 earnings per limited partner unit rose to $0.49 from $0.47 in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Consensus compiled by Capital IQ was for $0.51 a unit. Revenue for the period was $80.2 million, up from $72.2 million a year earlier. The Street was looking for revenue of $89.7 million.

BP (BP) was marginally lower amid revised the terms for the sale of its Alaskan business to Houston-based Hilcorp, though the $5.6 billion price tag on the deal remains unchanged amid an uncertain environment in energy markets. The company said the structure and phasing of payments have been "modified," according to a statement, and that the transaction is still expected to be completed by mid-2020.

