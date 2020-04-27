Energy
DO

Energy Sector Update for 04/27/2020: DO, CNXM, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down by 0.92%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was plunging by more than 10% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $4.24 at $12.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.54 to $19.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was slipping past 61% before being halted early Monday as it started voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings and said it is currently in talks with stakeholders for a "comprehensive restructuring plan."

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) was plunging more than 31% even after saying its Q1 earnings per limited partner unit rose to $0.49 from $0.47 in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Consensus compiled by Capital IQ was for $0.51 a unit. Revenue for the period was $80.2 million, up from $72.2 million a year earlier. The Street was looking for revenue of $89.7 million.

BP (BP) was marginally lower amid revised the terms for the sale of its Alaskan business to Houston-based Hilcorp, though the $5.6 billion price tag on the deal remains unchanged amid an uncertain environment in energy markets. The company said the structure and phasing of payments have been "modified," according to a statement, and that the transaction is still expected to be completed by mid-2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DO CNXM BP XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular