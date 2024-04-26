Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2024: XOM, CVX, PSX

Energy stocks were retreating Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $83.82 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $89.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 3.3% to $1.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares sank 2.8% after the company's Q1 earnings declined annually and missed market estimates, impacted by lower oil refining margins and natural gas prices.

Chevron's (CVX) Q1 results decreased on a yearly basis amid reduced margins on refined product sales and lower natural gas realizations. Its shares eased 0.1%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares tumbled 3.6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, down from $4.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.