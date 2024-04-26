News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 04/26/2024: TTE, PBR, XOM, CVX

April 26, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.2% to $83.74 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 0.4% to $89.33 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.2% to $1.619 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said the company is considering a primary stock listing in the US. The shares rose 1.4%.

Petrobras (PBR) sold its stake in the mothballed Cherne and Bagre fields in the Campos Basin to Perenco for $10 million. Petrobras shares gained 2.4%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares fell 2.3% after the company's Q1 earnings fell more than analysts expected amid lower oil-refining margins and natural gas prices.

Chevron's (CVX) Q1 earnings and revenue fell amid reduced margins on refined product sales and lower natural gas realizations. The shares added 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
PBR
XOM
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.